Delhi's Unified Push for Revamping Infrastructure and River Cleanliness
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood inspected Pankh Road to emphasize the coordinated efforts for urban enhancement, alongside governmental focus on the Yamuna river's clean-up. The Territorial Army is set to play a role in these environmental initiatives, aligning with the BJP's strong mandate for infrastructure and cleanliness improvement.
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood toured Pankh Road in Janakpuri to highlight collaborative government efforts in urban development. Under Rekha Gupta's leadership, various departments like PWD, Police, and Municipal Corporation are joining forces to address cleanliness and beautification issues.
Sood's visit coincides with a larger governmental push to clean the Yamuna River, a mandate emphasized by the BJP's recent electoral victory. Collaborating with the Flood and Irrigation Department, Delhi authorities are aiming to improve desilting processes at critical drainage points like Wazirabad.
With pollution having been a focal election issue, the BJP prioritized Yamuna's clean-up in its manifesto. The Territorial Army's Ecological Task Force will help protect the river, essential for achieving the government's three-year clean-up target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
