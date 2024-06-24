Left Menu

Greek Warning: North Macedonia's Name Dispute Escalates

Greece has accused North Macedonia's new centre-right government of breaking a historic naming agreement. This controversy threatens North Macedonia's EU aspirations. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, repeatedly using the old name 'Macedonia,' has sparked tensions. Greece insists on adherence to the 2018 deal for the country’s EU accession prospects.

  • Greece

In a significant geopolitical clash, Greece has accused its northern neighbor, North Macedonia, of breaching a historic naming agreement. The controversy has cast a shadow over North Macedonia's aspirations to join the European Union.

The dispute reignited when Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia's new center-right government referred to the country by its old name, 'Macedonia,' calling the new name 'shameful.' This move defies a 2018 agreement brokered by the then centre-left government, which resolved a long-standing dispute over the name and allowed North Macedonia to join NATO.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has declared that North Macedonia's EU accession is unimaginable without full respect for international law, including the name agreement. The continued use of the old name by North Macedonia's leaders, both domestically and internationally, has exacerbated tensions between the two nations, possibly derailing EU accession efforts.

