Chidambaram & Modi Spar Over India's Constitutional Integrity
Congress leader P Chidambaram stated that the 18th Lok Sabha election results reflect the people's decision to maintain the Constitution’s basic structure and curtail BJP’s ambitions. Prime Minister Modi countered, accusing the Congress of historically undermining constitutional freedoms, particularly during the Emergency in 1975.
Congress leader P Chidambaram declared on Tuesday that the electorate's vote for the 18th Lok Sabha was a decisive move to protect the Constitution's basic framework from any changes, whether by human or 'divine ruler'.
In a post on social media platform 'X', he argued that the votes served to limit the BJP's aspirations.
Responding on the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that those who had imposed the Emergency period lack the legitimacy to advocate for constitutional protection. He accused the Congress of repeatedly violating constitutional principles.
