Left Menu

Chidambaram & Modi Spar Over India's Constitutional Integrity

Congress leader P Chidambaram stated that the 18th Lok Sabha election results reflect the people's decision to maintain the Constitution’s basic structure and curtail BJP’s ambitions. Prime Minister Modi countered, accusing the Congress of historically undermining constitutional freedoms, particularly during the Emergency in 1975.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:43 IST
Chidambaram & Modi Spar Over India's Constitutional Integrity
P Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader P Chidambaram declared on Tuesday that the electorate's vote for the 18th Lok Sabha was a decisive move to protect the Constitution's basic framework from any changes, whether by human or 'divine ruler'.

In a post on social media platform 'X', he argued that the votes served to limit the BJP's aspirations.

Responding on the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that those who had imposed the Emergency period lack the legitimacy to advocate for constitutional protection. He accused the Congress of repeatedly violating constitutional principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024