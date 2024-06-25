Left Menu

EU Launches Historic Membership Talks with Ukraine

The European Union has initiated membership talks with Ukraine, marking a significant step toward closer ties a decade after Russia seized Crimea. The talks, launched at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg, are seen as a major milestone but could take years to finalize.

The European Union has initiated membership talks with Ukraine on Tuesday, a decade after Russian forces seized Crimea to deter Ukraine from aligning with the West—a pivotal event that contributed to the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

At an intergovernmental conference held in Luxembourg, Ukraine's accession negotiations were officially set in motion. Moldova is also slated to commence its own membership talks later the same day. Despite being a major milestone in their European aspirations, these negotiations are anticipated to span several years.

In an opening speech delivered via video-link, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hailed the occasion as "a historic day" and "a new chapter" in Ukraine's relationship with the European bloc.

