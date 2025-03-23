Luxembourg Stuns Sweden in Unforeseen Victory

In an unexpected turn of events, Luxembourg triumphed over Sweden in a friendly match held on Saturday. The hosts secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a 23rd-minute goal by Seid Korac, marking a significant achievement for the team that has never qualified for a major tournament.

Sweden, ranked 65 places higher than Luxembourg and struggling throughout the game, faced immediate introspection post-defeat. Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen expressed his discontent, overwhelmed by feelings of anger and disappointment. Similarly, striker Alexander Isak described the loss as a failure but noted the match's friendly nature as a small consolation.

Looking ahead, the Swedish team will seek to re-establish confidence when they play against Northern Ireland in their next friendly set to take place on Tuesday.

