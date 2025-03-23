Luxembourg Stuns Sweden in Unforeseen Victory
Sweden faced a surprising defeat by Luxembourg in a friendly match on Saturday, losing 1-0 due to an early goal by Seid Korac. Despite holding a much higher world ranking, Sweden struggled against Luxembourg, prompting introspection and disappointment within the team ahead of their next friendly against Northern Ireland.
In an unexpected turn of events, Luxembourg triumphed over Sweden in a friendly match held on Saturday. The hosts secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a 23rd-minute goal by Seid Korac, marking a significant achievement for the team that has never qualified for a major tournament.
Sweden, ranked 65 places higher than Luxembourg and struggling throughout the game, faced immediate introspection post-defeat. Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen expressed his discontent, overwhelmed by feelings of anger and disappointment. Similarly, striker Alexander Isak described the loss as a failure but noted the match's friendly nature as a small consolation.
Looking ahead, the Swedish team will seek to re-establish confidence when they play against Northern Ireland in their next friendly set to take place on Tuesday.
