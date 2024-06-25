Delhi Faces Water Crisis Amid Political Blame Game
The AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP in Haryana have left Delhi's residents struggling with a severe water shortage. Amidst a heatwave, Congress' interim Delhi chief, Devender Yadav, criticized both parties for failing to address the issue, questioning Kejriwal's free water scheme and BJP MPs' inaction.
The capital's water woes have been exacerbated by political inaction, as the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP in Haryana leave residents to contend with dry pipelines. Congress' interim Delhi chief, Devender Yadav, accused both administrations of neglect. He branded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's free water scheme a sham, as the city grapples with supply dependency on Haryana.
Yadav highlighted the non-response of seven BJP MPs elected to the Lok Sabha, expecting them to intervene with their central government but to no avail. This critique arrives as a severe heatwave adds to the punishing ordeal faced by Delhiites.
The crisis deepens with allegations against the Delhi Development Authority for illegal deforestation, supposedly on the directives of the Lt Governor, further aggravating the heatwave's impact. Yadav demands immediate reforestation efforts to restore the city's green cover. Political alliances notwithstanding, the BJP's sweep of all seven seats in the national capital during the Lok Sabha elections proves an ongoing contention point.
