Moldova's Historic Step: EU Membership Talks Begin Amid Russian Tensions
The European Union commenced membership talks with Moldova, marking a significant day as described by Prime Minister Dorin Recean. This move comes amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, affecting Moldova through security threats and energy crises. Moldova aims to bolster its European integration during these turbulent times.
The European Union officially initiated membership negotiations with Moldova on Tuesday. Prime Minister Dorin Recean dubbed it "a historical day" for a nation that Russia still considers within its sphere of influence.
In Luxembourg, an intergovernmental conference involving the 27-nation bloc set the stage for the talks. Upon arrival, Recean highlighted its historical significance for Moldova and Europe. Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moldova has faced multiple crises, sparking concerns about Russian ambitions within the region. These crises included errant missiles hitting Moldovan territory and an energy crisis triggered by Moscow's gas supply cuts.
"We are deeply affected by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine. We are supporting each other on security matters and European accession, and we will continue to do so," Recean stated, shortly after Ukraine's membership talks commenced.
