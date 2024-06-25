Lok Sabha Speaker Election Sparks Political Tussle: BJP's Birla vs. Opposition's Suresh

The ruling BJP-led NDA on Tuesday reaffirmed its continuity by nominating Om Birla for another term as Lok Sabha Speaker. However, the opposition thwarted efforts for a consensus by nominating Kodikunnil Suresh, creating a rare election scenario.

The opposition's decision came after senior BJP leaders rejected their precondition for offering the Deputy Speaker position to the INDIA bloc. The resulting interaction between Congress leader K C Venugopal, DMK's T R Baalu, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda ended contentiously as both sides remained firm on their positions.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Lalan Singh accused the opposition of engaging in pressure politics. Goyal stated, 'Democracy cannot be run on preconditions.' The Speaker election, scheduled for Wednesday, will only be the third in Lok Sabha's history if it takes place.

