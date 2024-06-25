Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Appointed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed the decision after a meeting with the opposition bloc. Gandhi, now elevated to a cabinet minister's rank, will hold key positions on various important panels.

In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The announcement was made following a meeting of the INDIA bloc's floor leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. This decision elevates Gandhi to a cabinet minister's rank, boosting his political stature.

The official communication regarding Gandhi's appointment was conveyed to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The Congress party emphasized its commitment to democracy, vowing to uphold the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

Rahul Gandhi, a seasoned politician and scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, will also serve in crucial panels on key appointments, including the Lokpal and CBI Chief. His new role is expected to provide a robust opposition voice in the parliament, holding the NDA government accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

