Left Menu

Pakistan's Call for 'Sober Reflection' in India-Pakistan Relations

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar called for a 'sober reflection' on India-Pakistan relations. Addressing a seminar, he emphasized the need for good neighborly ties based on mutual respect and dialogue. Dar urged India to create an environment conducive to productive engagement, highlighting shared regional challenges and opportunities.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:09 IST
Pakistan's Call for 'Sober Reflection' in India-Pakistan Relations
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended an olive branch to India, advocating a 'sober reflection' on future bilateral ties. Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, Dar emphasized Pakistan's interest in maintaining good neighborly relations based on mutual respect and peaceful resolution of disputes, particularly Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's willingness for constructive engagement through dialogue while rejecting unilateral approaches. He called on India to create an environment free of terror and hostility, essential for meaningful conversations. Highlighting regional challenges like poverty and illiteracy, Dar stressed the need for South Asian nations to cooperate for collective progress.

The foreign minister also spotlighted Pakistan's cooperative stance with Afghanistan and its 'all-weather' partnership with China, noting economic advancements through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The address concluded with a call for regional prudence and foresight for future generations' benefit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024