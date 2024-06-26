Pakistan's Call for 'Sober Reflection' in India-Pakistan Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended an olive branch to India, advocating a 'sober reflection' on future bilateral ties. Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, Dar emphasized Pakistan's interest in maintaining good neighborly relations based on mutual respect and peaceful resolution of disputes, particularly Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's willingness for constructive engagement through dialogue while rejecting unilateral approaches. He called on India to create an environment free of terror and hostility, essential for meaningful conversations. Highlighting regional challenges like poverty and illiteracy, Dar stressed the need for South Asian nations to cooperate for collective progress.

The foreign minister also spotlighted Pakistan's cooperative stance with Afghanistan and its 'all-weather' partnership with China, noting economic advancements through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The address concluded with a call for regional prudence and foresight for future generations' benefit.

