Left Menu

Om Birla Re-Elected as Lok Sabha Speaker: A New Era of Legislative Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, applauding his prior term and expressing confidence in his future leadership. Birla, the first Speaker since Balram Jakhar to secure another term, oversaw notable legislative productivity, including during the Covid period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:50 IST
Om Birla Re-Elected as Lok Sabha Speaker: A New Era of Legislative Harmony
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Om Birla following his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker. Modi expressed confidence in Birla's ability to guide parliamentarians and meet public expectations.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair, symbolizing political unity after a contentious election involving Congress member K Suresh.

Modi lauded Birla for his exemplary conduct in the previous Lok Sabha, noting the high productivity and historic decisions taken. Birla, who now serves his second term, ensured the House functioned effectively even during the Covid crisis, maintaining its dignity with challenging decisions. The Prime Minister also highlighted Birla's welfare work in his constituency, inspiring young MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024