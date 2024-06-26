Om Birla Re-Elected as Lok Sabha Speaker: A New Era of Legislative Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Om Birla following his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker. Modi expressed confidence in Birla's ability to guide parliamentarians and meet public expectations.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair, symbolizing political unity after a contentious election involving Congress member K Suresh.

Modi lauded Birla for his exemplary conduct in the previous Lok Sabha, noting the high productivity and historic decisions taken. Birla, who now serves his second term, ensured the House functioned effectively even during the Covid crisis, maintaining its dignity with challenging decisions. The Prime Minister also highlighted Birla's welfare work in his constituency, inspiring young MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)