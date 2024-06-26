Left Menu

Kenya's Fiery Protests: Parliament Stormed Amid Controversial Tax Hike

Protesters stormed Kenya's parliament in response to controversial tax increases, igniting parts of the building and prompting police to fire blanks. The unrest left several dead and over 100 injured. The military was deployed to support law enforcement, as leaders called for peaceful demonstrations and dialogue.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:19 IST
Protesters stormed Kenya's parliament amid controversial tax hikes, sparking a fierce response. Authorities fired blanks to disperse crowds Wednesday night in Nairobi's Githurai suburb, following deadly clashes earlier in the day. Videos of the night's chaos were widely shared, underscoring the nation's deep unrest.

The military intervened overnight to aid police in what was termed a 'security emergency,' with President William Ruto condemning the protests as treasonous and vowing a firm crackdown. The protests, marked by a storming and partial burning of parliament, resulted in several fatalities and over 100 injuries, according to civil society groups.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sadness over the deaths and injuries, urging Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and for demonstrations to remain peaceful. The protests have united many Kenyans against the tax hikes, transcending traditional tribal divisions and highlighting long-standing frustrations over state corruption and economic inequality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

