BJP Accused of Panic Arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal Amid Bail Hopes
The AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating the CBI's urgent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to prevent his anticipated bail in a money laundering case. The arrest came after a Delhi court's approval amidst claims of political vendetta.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levied serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, claiming that the BJP orchestrated a panic arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to preclude a probable bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.
Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Kejriwal following an order from Special Judge Amitabh Rawat. The agency has sought a five-day custody of the chief minister in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
In a fiery post on X, the AAP stated, "Dictator crossed all limits of cruelty! When bail was imminent, BJP panicked and had Kejriwal arrested in a fake case. Despite severe measures, Kejriwal's resolve remains unbroken."
