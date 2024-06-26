TMC Legislators Protest Governor's Assembly Oath Refusal

Two newly elected TMC legislators, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, staged a protest at the West Bengal Assembly premises on Wednesday. This came after Governor CV Ananda Bose declined their request to hold their swearing-in ceremony at the Assembly.

The legislators expressed their intent to wait until 4 pm for the governor to administer the oath or delegate the responsibility to the Speaker. 'We have requested the honor of the governor to come to the assembly and administer the oath of office or delegate it to the Speaker. However, he has declined both options. Therefore, we are waiting on the assembly staircase,' Sarkar informed reporters.

The TMC stated that it is customary for by-poll winners to be sworn in by the Speaker or Deputy Speaker. Speaker Biman Banerjee highlighted the constitutional significance of the oath-taking ceremony and described the current situation as unfortunate. He added, 'If the Governor is willing, he can come to the Assembly and administer the oath. We will make all necessary arrangements. We have no objection. But there should not be an impasse.'

