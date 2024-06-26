Outcry Against Delhi CM's Incarceration: Kejriwal's Wife Speaks Out
Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the system for her husband's continued imprisonment. She labeled the CBI's actions as dictatorial and reminiscent of an emergency era.
Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has raised serious allegations about the motives behind her husband's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She accused the entire system of trying to ensure that the Delhi CM remains incarcerated.
In a strongly worded statement, Sunita Kejriwal described the situation as a form of dictatorship and compared it to the emergency period in India's history, expressing her deep concerns over what she perceives as an unjust political move.
Her remarks have triggered a significant response from the political and public spheres, amplifying the debate over the fairness and impartiality of governmental actions.
