Outcry Against Delhi CM's Incarceration: Kejriwal's Wife Speaks Out

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the system for her husband's continued imprisonment. She labeled the CBI's actions as dictatorial and reminiscent of an emergency era.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:28 IST
Delhi CM
  • Country:
  • India

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has raised serious allegations about the motives behind her husband's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She accused the entire system of trying to ensure that the Delhi CM remains incarcerated.

In a strongly worded statement, Sunita Kejriwal described the situation as a form of dictatorship and compared it to the emergency period in India's history, expressing her deep concerns over what she perceives as an unjust political move.

Her remarks have triggered a significant response from the political and public spheres, amplifying the debate over the fairness and impartiality of governmental actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

