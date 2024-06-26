SAD's Leadership Crisis: Badal Retains Support Amid Internal Revolt

A day after a faction of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders protested against its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party's working committee on Wednesday expressed continued confidence in his leadership.

The committee exhorted 'detractors' not to yield to the designs of the 'panth's' adversaries.

On Tuesday, senior SAD leaders had called for Badal's resignation following a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

'The Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee reaffirms its complete trust in party president Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership and urges detractors not to succumb to the schemes of the panth's enemies. The committee implores the president to spearhead efforts to unearth conspiracies against the party, 'panth,' and Punjab,' read a statement from the party on X.

Besides Badal, the working committee meeting was attended by party leaders such as Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, and Paramjit Singh Sarna.

Discontented party leaders announced plans to launch a 'SAD bachao' (Save SAD) movement next month, with notable dissidents being former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, ex-SGPC head Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, and former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Surjit Singh Rakhra, and party figure Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

The SAD dismissed the rebel leaders as 'frustrated elements' allegedly supported by the BJP to destabilize the party.

