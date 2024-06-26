Left Menu

AIADMK Legislators Suspended Over Assembly Disruption

AIADMK legislators, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, were suspended from the assembly session for disrupting proceedings. Despite wearing black shirts in protest, their attempts to raise discussions on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy led to eviction. Speaker Appavu accused them of disrupting decorum. Chief Minister Stalin also criticized their actions.

AIADMK legislators, spearheaded by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, faced suspension on Wednesday from the current assembly session due to disruptive conduct.

Clad in black shirts, the opposition party members attempted to bring attention to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, seeking an immediate discussion. Despite repeated requests from Speaker M Appavu to resume their seats, the AIADMK MLAs persisted in their protest, leading to their eviction.

Subsequently, a unanimous resolution barred the AIADMK members from attending the rest of the session till June 29. Criticizing their actions, Chief Minister M K Stalin remarked that Palaniswami seemed more interested in media statements than assembly debates.

