AIADMK Legislators Suspended Over Assembly Disruption

AIADMK legislators, spearheaded by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, faced suspension on Wednesday from the current assembly session due to disruptive conduct.

Clad in black shirts, the opposition party members attempted to bring attention to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, seeking an immediate discussion. Despite repeated requests from Speaker M Appavu to resume their seats, the AIADMK MLAs persisted in their protest, leading to their eviction.

Subsequently, a unanimous resolution barred the AIADMK members from attending the rest of the session till June 29. Criticizing their actions, Chief Minister M K Stalin remarked that Palaniswami seemed more interested in media statements than assembly debates.

