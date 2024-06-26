Opposition Unites Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Left Menu

AAP leader Sanjay Singh announced plans to rally support from the INDIA bloc to protest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, accusing the BJP-led Centre of using probe agencies for political motives. Allegations of misuse of power and bias by CBI were highlighted in a press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has revealed intentions to engage INDIA bloc leaders in addressing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, urging them to bring the matter to Parliament. He accused the BJP-led Centre of exploiting investigative agencies for political vendettas.

During a press conference, Singh claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was acting against AAP with malice. Highlighting their alliance on national issues, he appealed to opposition parties, including Congress and Uddhav Thackeray, to rally together against what they perceive as a misuse of power.

Furthermore, Singh referenced recent statements from Akhilesh Yadav about the Centre's discrimination against the Delhi government. He underscored that both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been investigating the alleged Delhi excise scam without substantial evidence.

Singh criticized the suddenness of Kejriwal's arrest, questioning the timing and motives behind the CBI's actions. He called the case against Kejriwal flimsy and biased, alleging it is part of a larger scheme by the BJP.

