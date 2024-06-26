Karnataka Politics Heats Up: Demand for Three More Deputy Chief Ministers Resurfaces

The political climate in Karnataka has intensified with renewed calls for three additional deputy chief ministers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that the final decision rests with the Congress high command.

Ministers loyal to Siddaramaiah are advocating for representation from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities. Presently, the Vokkaliga community's D K Shivakumar serves as the solitary deputy chief minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet.

Siddaramaiah's assertion of the high command's authority comes amid speculation that the push for additional DCMs might be a strategy to balance Shivakumar's growing influence within the party and government.

