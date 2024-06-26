Congress Resolves for United Haryana Poll Fight, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Lead Strategy Session

In a significant move on Wednesday, Congress leadership, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, gathered to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The central theme of the meeting was unity, with leaders being instructed to refrain from airing internal issues publicly.

Kharge, addressing the conference, highlighted the perceived failures of the BJP government, pointing to rigged recruitment exams and the alleged mistreatment of farmers and marginalized communities. The leadership underlined the importance of winning the trust of all communities in Haryana as a strategy to reclaim power from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the party's determination to end what he described as a decade of misrule by the BJP. He noted that while the Congress intends to contest the elections alone, alliances could be considered if new proposals arise.

