Left Menu

Congress Resolves for United Haryana Poll Fight, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Lead Strategy Session

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, convened to strategize for the Haryana Assembly elections. Emphasizing unity, the leadership urged state leaders to avoid public discussions on internal matters. They focused on regaining public trust to oust BJP, citing grievances like rigged exams and farmer betrayals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:54 IST
Congress Resolves for United Haryana Poll Fight, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Lead Strategy Session
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Wednesday, Congress leadership, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, gathered to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The central theme of the meeting was unity, with leaders being instructed to refrain from airing internal issues publicly.

Kharge, addressing the conference, highlighted the perceived failures of the BJP government, pointing to rigged recruitment exams and the alleged mistreatment of farmers and marginalized communities. The leadership underlined the importance of winning the trust of all communities in Haryana as a strategy to reclaim power from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the party's determination to end what he described as a decade of misrule by the BJP. He noted that while the Congress intends to contest the elections alone, alliances could be considered if new proposals arise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024