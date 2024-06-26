Left Menu

Modi and Rahul's Unexpected Handshake: A Symbolic Gesture in Parliament

In a rare moment of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi exchanged a handshake in the Lok Sabha before escorting Om Birla to the Chair as the newly-elected speaker. This unexpected gesture recalled a similar event in 2018 when Gandhi hugged Modi in Parliament.

Updated: 26-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:10 IST
In an extraordinary moment of unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi exchanged a handshake in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This occurred just before both leaders escorted Om Birla to the Chair as the newly-elected speaker of the Lower House.

The gesture came soon after pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab announced Birla's election, prompting PM Modi to walk towards the front benches where the Kota MP was seated. Gandhi joined Modi shortly thereafter, and following a handshake with Birla, extended his hand to the prime minister, who reciprocated.

This brief moment of camaraderie echoed a similar occurrence in 2018 when Gandhi hugged Modi in Parliament, a gesture that quickly became a popular video clip on television channels. Initially surprised, Modi called Gandhi back and patted him on the back.

