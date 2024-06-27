"BJP should not be blamed, rift due to poor show in LS polls": Punjab BJP chief on Akali Dal's allegations

After Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that some of the "stooges of the BJP of attempting to destabilize the party, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar said that the BJP should not be blamed for the internal dissent within SAD. Jakhar attributed the turmoil to SAD's electoral setbacks in Punjab, asserting that many leaders perceive a bleak future under Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jakhar said, "This is the result of the Lok Sabha elections. All kinds of allegations are being made without taking responsibility and without assessing their shortcomings."

"Some leaders of SAD are blaming the BJP. The people who have asked for resignation from the party chief are political people who do not see the future of the party under the leadership of Sukhbir Badal. Because SAD could not win in Lok Sabha polls, its blame should not be put on BJP. Sukhbir Badal and his leaders have got a chance today to show their leadership and take everyone along," he said. "It is unfortunate that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stooges tried to break the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but failed. It is heartening that the entire rank and file of the party including 112 out of 117 constituency Incharges and all district presidents have expressed complete faith in the leadership of S Sukhbir Singh Badal. Only five leaders are working against the party's interests as per the game plan of the BJP. The BJP wants to reenact a breakaway in the SAD as it did in Maharashtra. It will not succeed," Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

Sunil Jakhar said, "After breaking away from the BJP, SAD's dominance has been decreasing. It means there is some weakness in their party leadership." Meanwhile, SAD Working Committee has reposed faith in the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal following a revolt by a faction of SAD leaders against the party chief demanding change in the leadership after the party's severe drubbing in recent Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Shiromani Akali Dal posted, "Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee reposes complete faith in the leadership of party president S Sukhbir Singh Badal and urges detractors not to play into the hands of Panth's enemies. The committee asks the president to lead the efforts to expose conspiracies against the party, Panth and Punjab." Earlier in the day, SAD Delhi unit president Paramjit Singh Sarna took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP wanted to weaken regional parties through "Operation Lotus".

Speaking to the media, Sarna said, "I have given a written statement. The BJP can take whatever action it wants against me. If they (the BJP) think that this is a fake allegation, I call them for a debate, and I will prove that this is Operation Lotus. The BJP wants to weaken and finish all regional parties. We will not let that happen." This comes after a section of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Tuesday dissented against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and passed a resolution demanding that he should step down as party chief following the Akali Dal's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

This comes as a major setback for Badal, who is grappling with internal dissent. The rift became apparent on Tuesday with one section holding a meeting seeking Badal's resignation and the other reposing faith in him. Senior leaders, including Parminder Singh Dhindsa, and Bidi Jagir Kaur, among others, launched a revolt against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding change in the leadership.

Reacting to the same, Shiromani Akali Dal MP and party chief Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "The entire Shiromani Akali Dal is united and is standing with Sukhbir Badal. Some of the stooges of the BJP are trying to break SAD. They want to do the same as they did in Maharashtra." "SAD is united and they are going to fail. Out of the 117 leaders, only 5 leaders are against Sukhbir Badal while 112 leaders are standing with the party and Sukhbir Badal," she said.

Rebel leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa held a meeting in Jalandhar on Tuesday in which workers and senior leaders expressed their views openly to revive the party. Dhindsa said that the leaders and workers have expressed concern over the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in which out of the 13 parliamentary states in Punjab the SAD managed to win only one seat. The Bathinda Lok Sabha seat was retained by Badal's wife Harsimrat.

According to former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, whenever they tried to discuss anything with Badal, he did not listen to them. "There was a discussion regarding what we lost and gained in recent times. All supporters of SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) are worried about how to rise back from the situation in which we are. We have tried to speak to the party chief (Sukhbir Singh Badal) but he never listens to us. He does not try to rectify the shortcomings. So everyone thought that if the SAD is to be strengthened, then all of us should sit together and have a discussion. We are worried about why the people of Punjab are not accepting us. We will go to the Akal Takht Sahib on July 1 and ask for forgiveness for the losses that occurred because of our silence," Kaur told ANI.

Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema addressing a press conference said that the SAD is analysing and introspecting the remarks. Speaking to ANI, Cheema said, "We are reviewing the reasons behind our performance in Lok Sabha elections. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had earlier stated if the party wanted he would step down from the post of President but all the district presidents and constituency incharges refused. SAD is a very strong and disciplined party and we are hopeful that the party will move forward with strength."

SAD party's core committee member, Balwinder Singh Bhundal, who held another meeting to support Sukhbir Singh Badal, said that 99 per cent of the members are standing with him."The way the workers have attended today's meeting shows that 99 per cent of the Akali Dal members are standing with the party chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal. The party chief is not changed at the behest of a few people," Bhundal said. Bhundal further said there was no question of forming any alliance with the BJP in the future."Neither now nor in the future will we make any compromise with the BJP. We will not take any action against those who are trying to show their solidarity by separating from the party. Our elders have built this party by making sacrifices. There is no need to separate those who are already talking about separating from the party or going outside. It is their own wish and freedom," he the senior Akali Dal leader said. (ANI)

