Opposition Protests Mark Start of Monsoon Session in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan saw opposition protests as the monsoon session started. The Maha Vikas Aghadi protested against the government over farmer issues and NEET exam irregularities. They boycotted the Chief Minister's tea party and questioned the government's ability to address public concerns. The session will present the state budget.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:26 IST
Opposition members staged a protest on the premises of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session of the state legislature commenced on Thursday.

Protesters from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), voiced their dissent against the government on issues affecting farmers and alleged NEET exam irregularities. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), conducted by the National Testing Agency in May, faces several allegations of irregularities.

Seated on the legislature complex's stairs, the opposition members raised slogans and held placards. On Wednesday, the opposition alliance boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's customary tea party before the session, criticizing the government for not addressing public issues. The monsoon session in Mumbai, running from June 27 to July 12, will witness the ruling Mahayuti alliance present the state budget on June 28. An interim budget had been tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

