Unexpected Lift Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray's Surprise Meeting Sets Political Circles Abuzz
In an unanticipated meeting, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray crossed paths in a lift at Vidhan Bhawan. Their casual interaction has created a buzz in political circles, especially with the state assembly polls approaching. Both leaders downplayed the significance of the encounter.
- Country:
- India
An unexpected encounter between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray inside a lift at Vidhan Bhawan has stirred excitement in political circles. The incident took place on the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session.
A video clip of the encounter shows the two leaders exchanging words. Asked about their conversation later, Thackeray humorously remarked that people might have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe.' However, he clarified, 'No such thing will happen.'
Thackeray added that lifts don't have ears and suggested more such meetings could prove useful. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar noted Fadnavis headed toward the ruling party offices, while Thackeray moved to the opposition areas, indicating no plans of political alignment. This encounter precedes a crucial assembly session and a budget focused on the voter-friendly measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's tribal leader to take oath as Odisha Chief Minister today; PM Modi to attend ceremony
Arunachal Pradesh: BJP appoints Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh as central observers
I planned for A-plus BJP but got B-minus BJP campaign: Cong's Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi to PTI.
Congress Slams BJP's Claims on Kashmir Peace Amidst Terror Spree
Manipur Security Lapses Under Scrutiny: BJP MLA Demands Inquiry