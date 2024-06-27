Left Menu

Unexpected Lift Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray's Surprise Meeting Sets Political Circles Abuzz

In an unanticipated meeting, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray crossed paths in a lift at Vidhan Bhawan. Their casual interaction has created a buzz in political circles, especially with the state assembly polls approaching. Both leaders downplayed the significance of the encounter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:40 IST
Unexpected Lift Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray's Surprise Meeting Sets Political Circles Abuzz
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected encounter between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray inside a lift at Vidhan Bhawan has stirred excitement in political circles. The incident took place on the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session.

A video clip of the encounter shows the two leaders exchanging words. Asked about their conversation later, Thackeray humorously remarked that people might have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe.' However, he clarified, 'No such thing will happen.'

Thackeray added that lifts don't have ears and suggested more such meetings could prove useful. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar noted Fadnavis headed toward the ruling party offices, while Thackeray moved to the opposition areas, indicating no plans of political alignment. This encounter precedes a crucial assembly session and a budget focused on the voter-friendly measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024