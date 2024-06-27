Unexpected Lift Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray's Surprise Meeting Sets Political Circles Abuzz

An unexpected encounter between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray inside a lift at Vidhan Bhawan has stirred excitement in political circles. The incident took place on the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session.

A video clip of the encounter shows the two leaders exchanging words. Asked about their conversation later, Thackeray humorously remarked that people might have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe.' However, he clarified, 'No such thing will happen.'

Thackeray added that lifts don't have ears and suggested more such meetings could prove useful. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar noted Fadnavis headed toward the ruling party offices, while Thackeray moved to the opposition areas, indicating no plans of political alignment. This encounter precedes a crucial assembly session and a budget focused on the voter-friendly measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)