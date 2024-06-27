Left Menu

Nairobi in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Contentious Finance Bill Amid Presidential Promises

Kenyan police clashed with protesters in Nairobi over a contentious finance bill despite President William Ruto's promise to withdraw tax hikes. The protests, which began online, have escalated with demonstrators storming parliament and clashing with police. President Ruto faces skepticism from citizens and calls for his resignation.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In Nairobi, police clashed with protesters on Thursday against a contentious finance bill. Despite President William Ruto's decision to withdraw the tax hikes that sparked the unrest, the chaos continues.

The protests erupted online and escalated into violent demonstrations, including an attack on the parliament building that led to deadly clashes. President Ruto's promises of budget cuts and tax withdrawal have not appeased the demonstrators, who distrust his intentions.

As security forces patrol the city and confront protesters with tear gas, the standoff highlights deep-seated discontent with economic mismanagement. Business owners in Nairobi are protecting their properties, while similar protests are reported in other major towns. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged restraint from Kenyan security forces.

