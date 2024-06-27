Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Ajit Pawar's Political Clout

NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar claims that the BJP aims to diminish the political significance of Ajit Pawar by encouraging him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections independently. Rohit also suggests that the BJP's strategy might involve offering Ajit only 20 out of the 288 seats, prompting potential dissent within the ruling alliance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:42 IST
NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar has asserted that the BJP may seek to undermine the political influence of his uncle, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, by urging him to run separately in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit alleged that the BJP aims to offer Ajit Pawar a mere 20 out of the 288 assembly seats, causing him to potentially exit the ruling coalition.

Rohit, grand-nephew of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, speculated that this move is a calculated strategy to fragment the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's votes, especially those of NCP (SP).

He stated that voters rejected such 'vote cutters' in the Lok Sabha elections, indicating they're unlikely to fall for similar tactics in the assembly polls.

Rohit also hinted at dissent within Ajit Pawar's camp, with some MLAs reportedly in touch with NCP(SP) leaders Jayant Patil and Sharad Pawar.

He cited a review meeting in Shirur, where not only BJP leaders but also party workers expressed discontent over Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the ruling coalition.

