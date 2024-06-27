SAD Withdraws Candidate Support Amidst Internal Rebellion

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced its decision to back the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee in the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar West assembly seat, diverging from its initially fielded candidate, Surjit Kaur.

This unexpected move comes after a panel that selected Kaur fractured, with two key members rebelling against SAD party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, creating a challenging scenario just days before the election.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed the shift, stating that the party's weak position in the segment and internal discord influenced the decision. Rebel members remain defiant, expressing support for Kaur and criticizing the leadership's handling of the situation.

