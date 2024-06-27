Left Menu

SAD Withdraws Candidate Support Amidst Internal Rebellion

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to support the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee in the Jalandhar West bypoll instead of their own candidate, Surjit Kaur. Internal conflicts have led to this shift, with key members rebelling against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The situation remains tense against the backdrop of the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:52 IST
SAD Withdraws Candidate Support Amidst Internal Rebellion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced its decision to back the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee in the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar West assembly seat, diverging from its initially fielded candidate, Surjit Kaur.

This unexpected move comes after a panel that selected Kaur fractured, with two key members rebelling against SAD party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, creating a challenging scenario just days before the election.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed the shift, stating that the party's weak position in the segment and internal discord influenced the decision. Rebel members remain defiant, expressing support for Kaur and criticizing the leadership's handling of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024