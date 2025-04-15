Mayawati to Helm BSP Strategy Session in Key States

BSP president Mayawati will lead an essential meeting of senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand this Wednesday.

The gathering, scheduled to take place at the BSP's state office on Mall Avenue, will include senior officials and all district presidents of the party from both states, according to a media announcement.

The meeting's agenda focuses on reviewing grassroots-level efforts, evaluating progress on key organizational tasks, and planning future strategies to enhance the party's reach among the general public.

(With inputs from agencies.)