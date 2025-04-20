Left Menu

Reviving the 'Bhaichara' Strategy: BSP's Game Plan for 2027

The BSP is reviving its successful 'bhaichara' or brotherhood committee strategy to connect with OBCs ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Forming committees in 403 assemblies, the initiative aims to solidify OBC support by training workers and countering rival political pitches.

Amid concerns over its diminishing support, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is reviving its renowned 'brotherhood committee' network to engage with OBC communities before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This tactic was first implemented successfully in 2007.

The BSP has initiated OBC brotherhood committees across all districts as part of its extensive grassroots strategy. These committees, comprising 100 people per constituency, aim to bolster the party's connection with rural voters through community-driven initiatives and serve as strategic ambassadors at the local level.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal emphasized the importance of these committees in steering the party back to power by reiterating its policies and achievements. Amid criticism, the BSP aims to remain relevant by reviving Mayawati's successful approach that previously yielded significant electoral success.

