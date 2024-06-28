Left Menu

Biden vs. Trump: Historic Showdown in Atlanta

President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump will face off in their first general election debate of the 2024 season. The debate, happening in Atlanta, presents a critical moment for both to reshape the political narrative and win over undecided voters.

28-06-2024
In an unprecedented political event, President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, are set to meet for their first general election debate of the 2024 season. The high-stakes debate, hosted by CNN in Atlanta, is a pivotal moment for both candidates to influence a nation of undecided voters and reshape the political narrative.

For 81-year-old Biden, the debate offers a chance to reassure voters about his ability to navigate the U.S. through a range of challenges. Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump aims to move past his felony conviction in New York and demonstrate his readiness to return to the Oval Office. The debate marks several firsts, being the first general election debate hosted by CNN and the first time candidates of such advanced ages have faced off.

Security is tight around the debate venue, with unscalable fencing erected and various protests expected despite inclement weather. Inside the CNN studio, controversy brews as White House correspondents criticize the network for limiting press access. With tens of millions expected to watch, the debate could significantly impact the trajectory of the 2024 campaign.

