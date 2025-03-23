Erdogan's Rival Imamoglu Jailed: A Political Showdown in Turkey

A Turkish court has sent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, to jail pending trial on corruption charges. This decision has sparked the country's largest protests in over a decade, with thousands rallying against what they describe as a politically motivated charge.

Imamoglu has denied these allegations, labeling them as 'unimaginable accusations and slanders.' He remains defiant, urging supporters to remain hopeful and promising to overcome the challenge, which he views as a 'dark stain on democracy.'

Despite government claims of judicial independence, the arrest has accelerated market turmoil and stirred opposition calls for Imamoglu as their presidential candidate. Protests continue to spread, resulting in police deployments and clashes across major Turkish cities.

