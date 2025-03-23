Left Menu

Erdogan's Rival Imamoglu Jailed: A Political Showdown in Turkey

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Erdogan's main political rival, has been jailed over graft charges, igniting major protests in Turkey. Accusations against Imamoglu are deemed politically motivated by critics. Markets have reacted negatively, while the opposition party rallies behind Imamoglu for the upcoming presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:38 IST
Erdogan's Rival Imamoglu Jailed: A Political Showdown in Turkey

A Turkish court has sent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, to jail pending trial on corruption charges. This decision has sparked the country's largest protests in over a decade, with thousands rallying against what they describe as a politically motivated charge.

Imamoglu has denied these allegations, labeling them as 'unimaginable accusations and slanders.' He remains defiant, urging supporters to remain hopeful and promising to overcome the challenge, which he views as a 'dark stain on democracy.'

Despite government claims of judicial independence, the arrest has accelerated market turmoil and stirred opposition calls for Imamoglu as their presidential candidate. Protests continue to spread, resulting in police deployments and clashes across major Turkish cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025