Biden vs. Trump: High-Stakes Presidential Showdown in Atlanta

The first 2024 general election debate, held in Atlanta, spotlighted President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as they sought to persuade undecided voters. At 81 and 78, respectively, both candidates face unique challenges, including skepticism about their capacities to lead the country through contemporary issues.

President Biden stumbled on key questions, particularly around abortion rights and immigration, while Trump attempted to shake off his recent felony conviction. Their interactions were often fraught with personal jabs and factual missteps.

The debate also delved into significant topics like the January 6 Capitol attack, climate policy, and social security, adding layers of complexity to their respective campaigns and the overarching narrative of the 2024 election.

