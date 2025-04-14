Left Menu

Trump and Bukele's Controversial Immigration Alliance

President Donald Trump meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, praised for his handling of prisoners deported from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act. The alliance faces criticism for alleged human rights abuses in El Salvador's prisons. Legal challenges arise over the deportation of individuals mistakenly sent to El Salvador.

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has been lauded by the Trump administration for opening up his country's prisons to house alleged gang members and detainees that Trump wants expelled from the United States.

The Trump administration has already deported hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Among them was a Maryland resident, mistakenly deported as acknowledged by the administration. Both Trump and Bukele seem to share similar views on immigration reform, a key issue for Trump since he took office in January.

Meeting at the White House, Trump expressed his approval of Bukele's efforts. Despite concerns over alleged human rights violations in El Salvador's high-security prisons, Trump dismissed such allegations. Recent deportations include ten more alleged gang members, highlighting increasing scrutiny over the partnership with Bukele.

