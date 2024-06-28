Turkey Triumphs as FATF Grey List Status Revoked

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday "we succeeded", in an apparent reference to the international crime watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) removing Turkey from its "grey list" of countries requiring increased scrutiny.

The FATF is scheduled to announce the outcome of its plenary meeting in Singapore at 0900 GMT. Simsek made the comment on the social media platform X.

Turkey was downgraded to the "grey list" in 2021 on concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing. The latest move came after an FATF team recently held meetings with Turkish authorities to assess progress in addressing those concerns.

