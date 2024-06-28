Left Menu

Turkey Triumphs as FATF Grey List Status Revoked

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek announced that Turkey has been removed from the FATF 'grey list'. The Financial Action Task Force's decision came after recent evaluations of Turkey's progress on money laundering and terrorist financing issues. The final decision was declared at the FATF plenary meeting in Singapore.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:27 IST
Turkey Triumphs as FATF Grey List Status Revoked
Mehmet Simsek
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday "we succeeded", in an apparent reference to the international crime watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) removing Turkey from its "grey list" of countries requiring increased scrutiny.

The FATF is scheduled to announce the outcome of its plenary meeting in Singapore at 0900 GMT. Simsek made the comment on the social media platform X.

Turkey was downgraded to the "grey list" in 2021 on concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing. The latest move came after an FATF team recently held meetings with Turkish authorities to assess progress in addressing those concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024