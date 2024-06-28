Telangana Governor Meets Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur
Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district. The official visit included the exchange of a locally weaved Mangalagiri handloom-made shawl, as documented by Nara Lokesh on the micro-blogging site X.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a significant gathering at the Chief Minister's residence in Undavalli, Guntur district on Friday.
According to an official press release, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh warmly welcomed the Governor during his visit.
In a post on micro-blogging site X, Nara Lokesh revealed that the Governor was honoured with a Mangalagiri handloom-made shawl, highlighting local craftsmanship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra: TDP leader Nara Lokesh seeks details of dues under Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena schemes
Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh holds "Praja Darbar" to address people's grievances
New investor-friendly IT policy will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Nara Lokesh
New investor-friendly IT policy will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Nara Lokesh launches "Praja Darbar" to directly interact with his constituency