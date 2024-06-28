Telangana Governor Meets Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur

Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a significant gathering at the Chief Minister's residence in Undavalli, Guntur district on Friday.

According to an official press release, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh warmly welcomed the Governor during his visit.

In a post on micro-blogging site X, Nara Lokesh revealed that the Governor was honoured with a Mangalagiri handloom-made shawl, highlighting local craftsmanship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)