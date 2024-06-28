West Bengal Oath-taking Controversy: Governor-Safety Claims

Amid escalating tensions in West Bengal, a debate over the oath-taking venue for two new TMC MLAs has taken center stage. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks have triggered a backlash from the office of Governor C V Ananda Bose, challenging the safety concerns directed at Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee alleged that complaints from women indicated unease about visiting the Governor's residence due to reports of past misconduct. The Raj Bhavan, however, emphasizes the importance of factual representation by public officials, urging against the creation of misleading narratives.

This controversy gains further complexity as actress-turned-politician Sayantika Bandopadhyay echoed the discomfort, citing family concerns over safety. In response, the Governor's office reiterated that initially, the MLAs only requested a different venue for personal reasons, without highlighting safety issues. Accusations and counterclaims continue to ripple through West Bengal's political landscape.

