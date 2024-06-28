Left Menu

Opposition Walkout Over MP's Health Crisis Amidst NEET Debate

Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha in protest after MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted during a debate on the NEET exam. Accusing the government of indifference, they demanded the proceedings be adjourned. Netam, suffering from critically high blood pressure, was admitted to the ICU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:32 IST
Opposition Walkout Over MP's Health Crisis Amidst NEET Debate
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, accusing the government of showing a stark lack of concern after MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted in the House and was taken to the hospital.

The incident unfolded during a protest in the Upper House, where Opposition members were demanding an urgent debate on the NEET issue. Despite Netam's critical condition, with blood pressure levels at a stroke-inducing high of 214/140, proceedings continued.

Leading the charge, Congress leaders and other Opposition parties condemned the insensitivity shown. Renuka Chowdhury called it an affront to humanity, while DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose highlighted the government's uncompromising stance. Netam is currently in ICU but in stable condition, according to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024