Opposition Walkout Over MP's Health Crisis Amidst NEET Debate

The Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, accusing the government of showing a stark lack of concern after MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted in the House and was taken to the hospital.

The incident unfolded during a protest in the Upper House, where Opposition members were demanding an urgent debate on the NEET issue. Despite Netam's critical condition, with blood pressure levels at a stroke-inducing high of 214/140, proceedings continued.

Leading the charge, Congress leaders and other Opposition parties condemned the insensitivity shown. Renuka Chowdhury called it an affront to humanity, while DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose highlighted the government's uncompromising stance. Netam is currently in ICU but in stable condition, according to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi.

