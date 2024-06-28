Mongolia's Youth Vote: A Push for Change in Parliamentary Elections

The parliamentary election in Mongolia has concluded, with fresh and established political factions aiming to captivate younger voters disillusioned with the status quo.

Preliminary results are anticipated by Saturday morning, as 126 seats are contested. The Mongolian People's Party, reigning since 2020, still holds a significant lead, but voter dissatisfaction could alter the balance.

The election is deeply influenced by corruption scandals, unemployment, and an economy destabilized by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. These issues, along with severe weather conditions affecting livestock herders, have tested the resilience of Mongolia's democracy.

