Mongolia's Youth Vote: A Push for Change in Parliamentary Elections
Mongolia's recent parliamentary election saw both new and old political parties vying for the votes of disillusioned younger voters. Preliminary results are expected soon, with 126 seats up for grabs. Voter discontent, corruption, unemployment, and inflation are major issues driving the election, alongside the difficult economic conditions caused by the pandemic and war in Ukraine.
- Country:
- Mongolia
The parliamentary election in Mongolia has concluded, with fresh and established political factions aiming to captivate younger voters disillusioned with the status quo.
Preliminary results are anticipated by Saturday morning, as 126 seats are contested. The Mongolian People's Party, reigning since 2020, still holds a significant lead, but voter dissatisfaction could alter the balance.
The election is deeply influenced by corruption scandals, unemployment, and an economy destabilized by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. These issues, along with severe weather conditions affecting livestock herders, have tested the resilience of Mongolia's democracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Social Worker Dies After 4-Month Hunger Strike Over Rural Development Corruption
Ugandan Legislators Charged in Corruption Scandal Over Inflated Rights Body Budget
Allegations of corruption in NTA unfounded, testing agency a credible body: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Social Worker Dies After 4-Month Hunger Strike Against Corruption
Massive Crackdown: 55 Policemen Suspended Over Corruption in Agra