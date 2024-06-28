Left Menu

Mongolia's Youth Vote: A Push for Change in Parliamentary Elections

Mongolia's recent parliamentary election saw both new and old political parties vying for the votes of disillusioned younger voters. Preliminary results are expected soon, with 126 seats up for grabs. Voter discontent, corruption, unemployment, and inflation are major issues driving the election, alongside the difficult economic conditions caused by the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Mongolia's Youth Vote: A Push for Change in Parliamentary Elections
  • Mongolia

The parliamentary election in Mongolia has concluded, with fresh and established political factions aiming to captivate younger voters disillusioned with the status quo.

Preliminary results are anticipated by Saturday morning, as 126 seats are contested. The Mongolian People's Party, reigning since 2020, still holds a significant lead, but voter dissatisfaction could alter the balance.

The election is deeply influenced by corruption scandals, unemployment, and an economy destabilized by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. These issues, along with severe weather conditions affecting livestock herders, have tested the resilience of Mongolia's democracy.

