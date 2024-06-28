Left Menu

Putin Advocates for Revival of Banned Intermediate-Range Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin urges the reinstatement of intermediate-range missile production, previously banned under the INF Treaty with the United States. The INF Treaty, which aimed to reduce the risk of missile-based warfare, has since been discarded, raising global security concerns.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:45 IST
In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of intermediate-range missile production. These missiles were initially banned under the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States.

The INF Treaty, historically signed in 1987, was a cornerstone in curbing missile proliferation and maintaining international security. However, its dissolution has paved the way for renewed tensions and an arms race.

Putin's announcement has sparked worldwide debate, with many expressing worries about the potential for a new era of missile-based conflicts and the broader implications for global stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

