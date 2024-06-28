Left Menu

Stalin Hails Hemant Soren's Bail, Calls It a Victory Over 'Political Hunt'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, claiming his arrest was a political maneuver by the BJP-led Union government. Stalin described Soren as a notable tribal leader who faced jail time and was barred from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday expressed his approval of the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of orchestrating Soren's arrest as part of a 'political hunt,' targeting dissenting voices ahead of the 2024 elections.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Stalin lauded Soren as a 'towering tribal leader' who had been unjustly stripped of his Chief Minister post. He emphasized that Soren's five-month incarceration hindered his ability to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

'I welcome the court order granting bail to Thiru Hemant Soren and appreciate his resilience and dedication to the people of Jharkhand,' wrote Stalin, underscoring the DMK's stance as a key member of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

