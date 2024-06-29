Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas passed away on Saturday at the age of 76, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind confirmed.

Srinivas had been unwell for the last few days, according to family sources. As PCC president, he played a crucial role in the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections and served as a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

After a stint as a BRS Rajya Sabha Member from 2016 to 2022, Srinivas rejoined Congress. Chief Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior Congress leaders have expressed their condolences at his passing.

