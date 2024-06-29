Left Menu

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas died at 76 after a brief illness. He was influential in the 2004 and 2009 elections and served in YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s cabinet. Recently, he rejoined the Congress party after serving as a BRS Rajya Sabha member.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 08:59 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas passed away on Saturday at the age of 76, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind confirmed.

Srinivas had been unwell for the last few days, according to family sources. As PCC president, he played a crucial role in the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections and served as a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

After a stint as a BRS Rajya Sabha Member from 2016 to 2022, Srinivas rejoined Congress. Chief Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior Congress leaders have expressed their condolences at his passing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024