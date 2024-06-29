Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76
Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas died at 76 after a brief illness. He was influential in the 2004 and 2009 elections and served in YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s cabinet. Recently, he rejoined the Congress party after serving as a BRS Rajya Sabha member.
- Country:
- India
Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas passed away on Saturday at the age of 76, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind confirmed.
Srinivas had been unwell for the last few days, according to family sources. As PCC president, he played a crucial role in the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections and served as a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.
After a stint as a BRS Rajya Sabha Member from 2016 to 2022, Srinivas rejoined Congress. Chief Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior Congress leaders have expressed their condolences at his passing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
G Kishan Reddy's New Role: Aiming to Boost Domestic Coal Production
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Advocates Self-Reliance in Mining
G Kishan Reddy to Launch 10th Round of Coal Mine Auctions
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Union Minister Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma