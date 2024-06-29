Left Menu

Iran’s Presidential Race: Reformist Vs. Hard-Liner In Tight Contest

Seesawing results in Iran's presidential election put reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili in a tight race, potentially leading to a runoff. With over 19 million votes counted, Pezeshkian leads with 8.3 million while Jalili holds 7.18 million. Turnout figures remain undisclosed.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:12 IST
In a closely contested presidential election, seesawing results released early Saturday indicated that Iran's race is between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili, setting the stage for a potential runoff vote. With over 19 million votes counted, Pezeshkian leads with 8.3 million votes, while Jalili has garnered 7.18 million.

State television reported these results but did not provide turnout figures, a crucial measure of public support for Iran's Shiite theocracy amid long-standing economic troubles and mass protests. The lead continues to trade between the two frontrunners, with the hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf trailing at 2.67 million votes.

As election tensions coincide with regional instability involving Iran's recent military actions and militia engagements, a runoff appears likely, underlining the high stakes in deciding the successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

