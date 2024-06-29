Karnataka Political Clash: Rising Demands, Silent Agendas

In a bid to quell rising tensions within the Karnataka Congress, state President D K Shivakumar has issued a stern warning to party members against making public statements regarding the demand for additional Deputy Chief Ministers. The internal strife has gained attention following remarks by community seers advocating for leadership changes.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of party discipline and urged members to focus on unity. He requested seers to refrain from political interference to prevent further controversies.

Amidst a backdrop of competition and strategic maneuvering, the clash of ambitions between D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to shape Karnataka's political landscape.

