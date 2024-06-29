Karnataka Political Clash: Rising Demands, Silent Agendas
In Karnataka, Congress President D K Shivakumar urged party members to avoid public discourse on the internal demand for additional Deputy Chief Ministers and potential leadership changes. This call for discipline comes amid seers' public remarks and the underlying tension between Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to quell rising tensions within the Karnataka Congress, state President D K Shivakumar has issued a stern warning to party members against making public statements regarding the demand for additional Deputy Chief Ministers. The internal strife has gained attention following remarks by community seers advocating for leadership changes.
Shivakumar, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of party discipline and urged members to focus on unity. He requested seers to refrain from political interference to prevent further controversies.
Amidst a backdrop of competition and strategic maneuvering, the clash of ambitions between D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to shape Karnataka's political landscape.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Karnataka govt remains committed to keeping fuel prices reasonable": CM Siddaramaiah
Fuel price in Karnataka is lower than BJP-ruled states even after tax hike on petrol-diesel: CM Siddaramaiah
BJP, JDS must protest against Centre over fuel price hike, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2032: Siddaramaiah aims to achieve industrial growth rate of 15-16 pc
Power Struggle in Karnataka: Call for More Deputy Chief Ministers Gains Momentum