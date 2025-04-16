Left Menu

Vindictive Politics: Siddaramaiah Slams ED's Chargesheet Against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the ED's chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as vindictive politics by the Modi government. He alleged that this act serves as a political weapon to stifle dissent and called on citizens to protest against this perceived authoritarianism.

Updated: 16-04-2025 12:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the Enforcement Directorate's decision to file a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He labeled it an act of 'vindictive politics' orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Siddaramaiah argued that the chargesheet represents a broader attempt by the central government to suppress dissent and intimidate opposition leaders. He called the Congress's history of facing such 'politics of hatred' as a testament to the truth and justice they stand by.

The Chief Minister accused the Modi government of misusing the supposedly autonomous ED as a political tool, fabricating narratives in the National Herald case to maintain a campaign of political vendetta. Responding to what he described as authoritarianism, he urged every citizen supporting democratic values to join the Congress in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

