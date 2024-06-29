Minister's Advice Sparks Controversy Over Domestic Alcohol Consumption
Madhya Pradesh Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha suggested women should ask their husbands to drink alcohol at home, hoping the shame will lead them to quit. His remarks sparked backlash from the opposition Congress, who argued that this advice could lead to domestic violence and demanded an apology.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has sparked controversy by advising women to encourage their husbands to drink alcohol at home instead of outside. During a 'de-addiction campaign' in Bhopal, he suggested that this method might shame men into quitting alcohol consumption.
Opposition Congress, however, criticized the minister's comments, arguing that this advice could escalate domestic violence. They demanded an apology, citing statistics over 17,000 pending cases of domestic violence linked to alcohol in the state.
Kushwaha emphasized that drinking in front of children and wives would make men feel ashamed, potentially aiding in the de-addiction process. Congress countered this, saying the minister's remarks implicitly encouraged domestic violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district: Police.
Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh Temple Trip
Hijab Controversy: Law College Teacher Resigns
Tiger Capture Ends Month-long Fear in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
SC seeks response in two weeks from Centre, NTA and others on plea for CBI probe into controversy-ridden NEET-UG exam.