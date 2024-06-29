Minister's Advice Sparks Controversy Over Domestic Alcohol Consumption

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has sparked controversy by advising women to encourage their husbands to drink alcohol at home instead of outside. During a 'de-addiction campaign' in Bhopal, he suggested that this method might shame men into quitting alcohol consumption.

Opposition Congress, however, criticized the minister's comments, arguing that this advice could escalate domestic violence. They demanded an apology, citing statistics over 17,000 pending cases of domestic violence linked to alcohol in the state.

Kushwaha emphasized that drinking in front of children and wives would make men feel ashamed, potentially aiding in the de-addiction process. Congress countered this, saying the minister's remarks implicitly encouraged domestic violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)