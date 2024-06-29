AAP Workers Detained in Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Over 20 workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained on Saturday after attempting to hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Led by AAP leader Om Prakash Khajuria, a group of activists gathered near Trikuta Nagar as part of a nationwide protest and tried to move toward the BJP office. Police intervened, detaining over 20 protestors who refused to disperse and continued their march.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and later the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. The arrest has sparked national protests, with Khajuria alleging misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders.

