AAP Workers Detained in Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Over 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were detained after attempting a protest at the BJP headquarters against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Led by Om Prakash Khajuria, the protesters were stopped and detained by police. Kejriwal was arrested in connection with a now-scrapped excise policy.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:56 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Over 20 workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained on Saturday after attempting to hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Led by AAP leader Om Prakash Khajuria, a group of activists gathered near Trikuta Nagar as part of a nationwide protest and tried to move toward the BJP office. Police intervened, detaining over 20 protestors who refused to disperse and continued their march.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and later the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. The arrest has sparked national protests, with Khajuria alleging misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

