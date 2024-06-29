Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi Over Adani's Chinese Tie-Up for Solar Project
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a news report suggesting that Adani Group has selected eight Chinese companies to assist with its solar manufacturing project. Ramesh stressed the need for a strategy to wean India off its reliance on China.
Ramesh emphasized that taxpayer money should not benefit Chinese companies. He referred to a statement Modi made in June 2020, denying any intrusion by China into Indian territory, and contrasted it with the liberal issuance of visas to Chinese workers for Adani's project.
Highlighting the Adani Group's receipt of taxpayer funds through the Production Linked Incentive scheme, Ramesh questioned the national security implications of permitting Chinese involvement. He cited increased imports from China and called for a comprehensive plan to ensure self-reliance in critical sectors.
