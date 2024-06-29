Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi Over Adani's Chinese Tie-Up for Solar Project

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that Adani Group has selected Chinese companies for its solar manufacturing project. He urged for a strategy to reduce India's dependence on China and ensure taxpayers' money does not benefit Chinese firms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:03 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a news report suggesting that Adani Group has selected eight Chinese companies to assist with its solar manufacturing project. Ramesh stressed the need for a strategy to wean India off its reliance on China.

Ramesh emphasized that taxpayer money should not benefit Chinese companies. He referred to a statement Modi made in June 2020, denying any intrusion by China into Indian territory, and contrasted it with the liberal issuance of visas to Chinese workers for Adani's project.

Highlighting the Adani Group's receipt of taxpayer funds through the Production Linked Incentive scheme, Ramesh questioned the national security implications of permitting Chinese involvement. He cited increased imports from China and called for a comprehensive plan to ensure self-reliance in critical sectors.

