BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Assault on Woman Leader in West Bengal

BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged incident of stripping and physical torture of a woman leader of the saffron party in West Bengal's Coochbehar district, accusing the police of inaction against the real perpetrators.

Paul, who headed a BJP delegation to the Mathabhanga area, alleged that the woman, the president of the local unit's minority morcha, was beaten and stripped by TMC supporters on June 25 while grazing cattle.

'Under the regime of a woman chief minister, a woman representing the mothers, sisters, and minority community of Bengal was publicly abused and tortured by a local TMC leader and his associates,' Paul stated. 'Police and the government are ignoring this blatant violence. We demand a CBI investigation.'

While meeting Additional SP and the victim, Paul and other BJP leaders temporarily blocked a road near police lines. A police officer noted that the issue seemed to be a domestic dispute, with seven out of ten named in the FIR arrested and the remaining three soon to be apprehended.

TMC spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy accused BJP of politicising a family feud following their Lok Sabha election loss in Coochbehar. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, however, claimed the state government was diverting attention from the incident by highlighting unrelated issues like hawker encroachment in Kolkata.

'I spoke to the traumatised woman. She is in pain and we are arranging her treatment in Kolkata,' said Majumdar. TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya countered that BJP was trying to disrupt peace by politicising minor incidents, claiming police take action against culprits who are not part of their party.

