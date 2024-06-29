Congress Leader Questions Special Status Commitment for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

In a bold move, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's commitment to securing special category status for the state, following a JD(U) resolution demanding the same. Ramesh also scrutinized the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for its lack of action on a similar status for Andhra Pradesh, a promise that dates back to a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati in 2014.

The JD(U) recently appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as its working president and called on the central government to either grant special category status or offer a special package for Bihar. This pragmatic shift comes after the 14th Finance Commission's report ruled out special status for any more states.

The JD(U) resolution also addressed the pressing issues of price rise and unemployment, urging the NDA government to take more effective measures. Moreover, it demanded a thorough investigation into recent paper leak incidents, highlighting the party's continued focus on critical socio-economic challenges.

