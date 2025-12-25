Celebrating the Legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan honored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy at the conclusion of the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra. Chouhan unveiled Vajpayee's statue in Guntur, praised his patriotism, infrastructure contributions, and emphasized cooperation with Andhra Pradesh for technological development.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, describing him as an extraordinary patriot. Chouhan's remarks were part of the concluding event of the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, an initiative launched by the Andhra Pradesh BJP to integrate the governance ideals of Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Union Minister marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of Vajpayee at Atal Smruthi Vanam in Guntur district. In his speech, Chouhan extolled Vajpayee's patriotism, likening his speeches to the lofty Himalayas and highlighting Nehru's prediction of Vajpayee's future premiership due to his remarkable oratory skills. Chouhan credited Vajpayee with transformative contributions to India's infrastructure, education accessibility, and foreign policy.
Chouhan underscored the collaboration between Vajpayee and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which propelled state and national growth. Praising Naidu's vision for Amaravati, he pointed to the state's focus on quantum computing and AI development, and assured support from the Centre for these ambitious projects.
